Sierra Leone’s land borders close for 30 days﻿

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has announced that the country will close all its land borders effective midnight today 27 March 2020 for 30 days. This was according to information from Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Communication Facebook page.

The statement reads as follow;

“I wish to announce that effective at midnight, all our land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone under strict supervision. This measure will be in force for 30 days and subject to review.”

The closure of these borders for 30 days will serve as a preventive measure for COVID-19.

Sierra Leone is bordered by Guinea to the north and northeast, Liberia to the south and southeast, and the Atlantic Ocean to the west. The country has a total area of 71,740 km2 (27,699 sq mi), divided into a land area of 71,620 km2 (27,653 sq mi) and water of 120 km2 (46 sq mi).

