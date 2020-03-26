Sierra Leone’s Information and Communication Minister launches ‘Was Han Challenge’ to help fight COVID-19

The Minister of Information and Communication Mohamed Rahman Swaray has launched the ‘Wass Yu Han Challenge’ today, 26 March 2020. The challenge was launched by the Minister as part of the government’s commitment to preventing Sierra Leoneans from the global COVID-19 pandemic.



The challenge was launched in a 58-second video of the minister washing his hands and passing it on the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Hon Mamadi Gobe Kamara. The deputy minister washed her hands and sent it to the general public.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=152343506041593

VR&C Marketing Company earlier this month did a public service announcement in the form of a short video for everyone to wash their hands in order to ward off the virus.

Institutions like Orange Sierra Leone a telecommunication company in the country had also launched the Orange handwashing challenge and donated communication materials including unlimited internet to the Ministry of Information and Communication to help in the fight against coronavirus in the country. Their donation was to ensure effective sensitization and awareness reaches the extreme villages in Sierra Leone.