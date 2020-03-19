With zero corona cases Sierra Leone closes schools #Stayatzero ﻿

The Government of Sierra Leone has asked all educational institutions/centers in the country to round up their exams by 31 March 2020. This was according to a joint educational Covid-19 response from the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education and the Ministry of Tertiary and Higher Education Sierra Leone.

The release says that as the world battled with the Coronavirus disease, Sierra Leone to date has not yet confirmed any case. The Ministries have therefore decided to review the educational calendar as follow:

All ongoing examinations in the technical and higher institutions will continue as scheduled but must be completed by 31 March 2020.

Basic Education Institutions that are yet to complete the schedule continuous assessments are advised to use this period to complete their scheduled activities by 31 March 2020.

The closure of schools and educational institutions will come 9 days earlier, according to the school calendar.

The government has asked all Ministries Departments and Agencies to implement planned activities before school closes, activities are as follow:

Every Pre- Primary, Primary, and Secondary School Students should submit a valid contact number for their parents/guardians.

All heads of educational institutions should provide at least two valid contact numbers for their schools to their respective ministries

The government advised all those preparing for public examination to continue preparation for their exams, regardless of the uncertainty at the moment.

Parents and staff are also advised to use and rely only on verified and confirmed sources of information.