The Sierra Leone Grammar School Thanksgiving and other events affected by the new government restrictions

The government of Sierra Leone has in a press release put a limit on all public gatherings. All public gatherings should not exceed a set limit of 100 people, as stated by the press release from the office of the president. The decision is a result of the widespread of the coronavirus and came in a time when the country has recorded zero cases of the virus.



Even though the country is yet to record a case of coronavirus it is already putting measures in place to fight the virus should in case it makes its way into the country. Earlier this month the government has already set a budgeted amount of money to fight the virus.



However, because of this recent development, a number of events scheduled to take place in the coming weeks will be greatly affected if not canceled due to the recent preventive measures set by the government of Sierra Leone in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.



