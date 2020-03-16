Sierra Leone limits public gatherings of 100 or more

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has today banned all Government Officials from traveling outside the country and limits all public gatherings in the country from exceeding 100 people. The ban was in light of the rate at which the Coronavirus is spreading globally.

In a press release from the Office of the President, State House, signed by the Secretary to President Julius F. Sandy, it states that the Government is gravely concerned over the outbreak and spread of the Corona-virus Disease with its devastating consequences globally.

However, the country is yet to record a case of coronavirus but its neighbors Liberia and Guinea has over the last few days reported cases of the virus in their country.

The release encouraged citizens to contain the spread of the coronavirus as it is the responsibility of every citizen to do so. The public was advised to limit social contacts to the barest minimum and to alert Healthcare Service Providers of any emergencies.

