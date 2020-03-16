Home Health Beaking News: Liberia records its first case of Coronavirus
HealthNews

Beaking News: Liberia records its first case of Coronavirus

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 387 views

Health authorities in Liberia have recorded the first case of coronavirus. Liberia makes the 27th country in Africa to have been affected by the coronavirus.

I can confirm that we have a case and we are managing it,” said Francis Kateh Chief Medical Officer.

The patient is Nathaniel Blama, head of the Environment Protection Agency who just returned to the country following a visit from Switzerland.

Health officials are currently tracing all those Blama may have come in contact with to place them in quarantine, meanwhile, the government of Liberia urges all its citizens to remain calm as they deal with the virus.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

ACC awarded for their outstanding contribution to Anti-Corruption...

Sierra Leone: Krio Community Ltd. take “Keep City...

The Sierra Leone Grammar School Thanksgiving and other...

34 Military Hospital launch first hand sanitizer made...

Today’s Sierra Leone Print News roundup, UAE delegates...

First ebola ‘EBOVAC-Salone’ vaccines given out in Sierra...

MIT grad travels 4000 miles for one-of-a-kind internship...

These individuals need to account for ebola funds...

Sierra Leone: Dr Christine Cole offers free tests...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!