Beaking News: Liberia records its first case of Coronavirus

Health authorities in Liberia have recorded the first case of coronavirus. Liberia makes the 27th country in Africa to have been affected by the coronavirus.

“I can confirm that we have a case and we are managing it,” said Francis Kateh Chief Medical Officer.

The patient is Nathaniel Blama, head of the Environment Protection Agency who just returned to the country following a visit from Switzerland.

Health officials are currently tracing all those Blama may have come in contact with to place them in quarantine, meanwhile, the government of Liberia urges all its citizens to remain calm as they deal with the virus.