In pictures: ‘Building Bridges’ Islamic tour in Freetown

On Friday the 6th of March 2020, Foundation of Islamic Information Sierra Leone (FOISIL) in collaboration with their partners held the “Building Bridges” tour at the National Stadium in Freetown.



Building Bridges’ is an Islamic initiative that helps connects people with their creator (Allah) and gives humanitarian assistance to the less privileged in terms of health, food, etc. It features Zimbabwean Islamic Scholar Mufti Ishmail Ibn Musa Menk, South African Islamic Nasheed singer Zain Bhikha and other Sierra Leoneans.



Thousands of Muslims and Non-muslims Sierra Leoneans witnessed the event. If you missed the event here is a clue of what happened in pictures.

