NATCOMM says uniform price floor on calls across all telco operators in Sierra Leone must get into effect now

The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) Sierra Leone has requested all Mobile Service Operators in the country to unify their price floor on calls effective immediately. (A price floor is a government- or group-imposed price control or limit on how low a price can be charged for a product, good, commodity, or service.)



This was according to a letter from the NATCOM addressed to the Chief Executive Officers of all Mobile Network Operators signed by the NATCOM’s Director General Maxwell Massaquoi.



The new price floor that is to be cut across is le 590 per minute that is applicable to all voice calls, which includes promotions, bonuses, and bundles as of March 6 2020.



This is in accordance with section 36 (b) (22) of the Finance Act, 2020 and all GST computation will be made based on this act.

The previous floor price was le 650 on calls.



The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) was established by an Act of Parliament in 2006 to regulate the Sierra Leone telecoms sector, protect consumer interest and ensure fair competition among service providers.

