Breaking News: Solomon Berewa, Sierra Leone’s former Vice President, dies at 81

Former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Solomon Ekuma Dominic Berewa has passed away. His death took place at the Choitrams Hospital, Hill Station, Freetown.

Berewa was born in 1938 in Bumpe Chiefdom, Bo District. He died at the age of 81.

Solomon Ekuma Dominic Berewa was Vice-President of Sierra Leone from May 2002 to September 2007. Standing as the candidate of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), he was defeated in the second round of the 2007 presidential election by Ernest Bai Koroma of the All People’s Congress (APC)

Under President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, Berewa was Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 1996 to 1997, when the government was ousted in a coup. After Kabbah was restored to power, Berewa was Attorney-General and Minister of Justice again from 1998 to May 2002.

