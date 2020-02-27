I-tribe announces his exit from KME

Sierra Leonean singer I-tribe has announced his end of contract and exit from Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME).



He made this announcement on Facebook on Tuesday the 25th of February 2020, where he stated that his journey with the label has ended.



Few hours later the CEO of the label, Abubakar Turay reacted to I-tribe’s post and wished him well on his new adventure.



This is the 2nd time within a week musicians are leaving the label. Last week Kracktwist and Samza also left the label at the end of their contracts.



Who is next up in the line?

Is this the downfall of KME?



