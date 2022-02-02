Sierra Leonean Community in NJ hosts Vickie Remoe for a meet and greet as she launches two children’s books

The Sierra Leonean community in New Jersey, Northern America will be holding a meet and greet session for female TV Host and author, Vickie Remoe as she will be launching two of her recently released children’s books “Adama Loves Akara” & “A print for Ami”.



The special event will be on February 19, 2022, at the YMCA Piscataway Community Center, 520 Hoes Lane, Piscataway, NJ 08854. It will commence at 1:00 pm and ends at 3:00 pm, ticket price is USD 20 per child and each child will receive one signed book of her choice.



Thrilled to announce that I’m launching my books with a meet and greet on February 19, 1pm – 3pm.



📍Piscataway, NJ



Come with the whole family or just you. I’ll be giving masked hugs, signing books, and sharing Akara with you.



Tickets ⬇️.https://t.co/hsl80MWU8D — Vickie Remoe (@VickieRemoe) January 27, 2022

Organizing this event is something huge for the Sierra Leonean and West African community in New Jersey, according to Inez Kaye, the main organizer, in the community there is not much going on right now so this book launch will be the best time for the kids and grown-ups in our community to meet with Vickie, listen to her about the book, and be inspired by the story and work, since she is also from the same background with them, it shouldn’t be always about other authors.



For Kaye, she is very excited to plan this event, because it will open more doors, as children’s lives will be enriched, more people will know about our culture, and the negative thoughts people used to have about Sierra Leone will go away by just seeping Vickie opening her mouth and reading this books she has written.



“I don’t think it’s more of Vickie we are doing this for, we are doing this for ourselves, for our children, for our culture and so many good things,” she stated.



She furthered encourage people to attend this event, and that children who will be attending the event will be excited and captivated to know more about their culture.



However, the Sierra Leonean and West African Community in New Jersey is very large. Most times they are engaged in humanitarian activities to give when the need arises. They organized community memorial services on different occasions, wherein they recognized all the people who died in Sierra Leone during the Ebola, Covid-19, and the recent 5/11 fire accident in Freetown.



Meanwhile, the relationship between Vickie and Kaye has been a good one since they met online sometime back. According to Kaye, she was inspired by Vickie’s work, as she is one of few women using their platforms to celebrate fellow women in different fields of work.



For more information and purchase of ticket visit www.eventbrite.com https://bit.ly/3rMucky or +1-732-586-1568/+1-732-423-5397

