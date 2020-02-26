Heyden Adama releases ‘This kind love’ video featuring Shadow Boxxer

Sierra Leonean female singer and songwriter Heyden Adama releases the audio and visuals of her new single ‘This Kind Love’ featuring Shadow Boxxer. Both audio and visuals of the song were released on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

The audio was produced by Lord Mo, and the video was shot at Sussex by Lenslord. To watch this music video click the link below.

Heyden Adama Bangura is a singer, actress, and model based in the USA, she has been active since 2011. She has worked on several singles like ‘Fitin Gbet’, ‘Nobody’ which is her breakthrough, ‘Kele Kele’, ‘Na you gbain gbain’ and others. Recently she was signed to Mic City Music owned by Terror D.