Samza and Kracktwist announce their exit from KME

Sierra Leonean rappers Kracktwist and Samza have announced that they’ve left Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME) after running down their contract.

The duo announced that the reason for their exit from the label is due to the expiration of their contract which they did not wish to extend.

The rappers signed a 3 years contract on the 17th of February 2017, the contract officially expired on the 17th of February 2020.

