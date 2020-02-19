Home Entertainment Samza and Kracktwist announce their exit from KME
EntertainmentNews & PoliticsPeople

Samza and Kracktwist announce their exit from KME

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 233 views

Sierra Leonean rappers Kracktwist and Samza have announced that they’ve left Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME) after running down their contract.

The duo announced that the reason for their exit from the label is due to the expiration of their contract which they did not wish to extend.

The rappers signed a 3 years contract on the 17th of February 2017, the contract officially expired on the 17th of February 2020.

For more on the story follow the link below.

*Public Notice!!!**#Kracktwist & #Samza opens a Business & Entertainment company after their 3years contract with KME…

Posted by Samza Orfinor Serry on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone get to know your 2018 presidential...

PHOTOS: Lauryn Hill jams at live Ghana Concert

University of Sierra Leone awards students of academic...

Freddy Will’s Endurance (video)

Miss Africa USA Pageant 2010 (Vote for One...

Sex tape Sex tape: Hypocritical Salone makes fuss...

Five startups in Sierra Leone win $23,000 each...

the people at Bumbuna

EXTRA EXTRA……Sierra Leone Election Update Part 2

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!