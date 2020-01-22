GSquad to hold first ‘Fashion and Beauty Conference’ in Sierra Leone

The Glam Squad (GSquad) is set to hold it first fashion and beauty conference at Sensi Tech Hub, Aberdeen on Wednesday 29 January 2020 at 6:00 pm.

The GSquad Conference 2020 is an annual conference hosted by Nanurture for members of The Glam Squad to discuss the future of the beauty and fashion industry in Sierra Leone. Nanurture is an organisation established to provide a platform for young Sierra Leoneans to showcase their talents and skills through digital media.





They are inviting tailors, models, barbers, hairstylists, makeup artists, craft artists, jewelry designers, beauticians, photographers, manicurists, nail technicians and boutique owners in Sierra Leone, to attend this event.

Customer service, branding, skillset, money management, collaborations, and using beauty and fashion to promote culture and tourism in Sierra Leone are topics to be discussed.

Anyone looking for ways to excel in the following areas below, this is an opportunity for you to do so:



1) To promote your brand.

2) To network and develop strong professional relationships with peers in the beauty and fashion industry.

3) To position myself as an expert.

4) To learn new skills and techniques.

5) To improve my overall knowledge of your profession.

6) To gain fresh ideas, perspective; solutions to problems, and effective & efficient ways of conducting my business.

7) To stay current with trends by learning from powerful speakers.

8) To contribute to the conversation.

9) For job opportunities and collaborations





The moderator for this event would is Juliet Mamawa Kaikai.

Registration for this event is ongoing and would close on Friday 24 January 2020.

To register you can pay via Africell Money on 088 341967.

For more information, contact GSquad on:

WhatsApp: +233235322257

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: nanurture.theglamsquad