Sierra Leone News Week 3-J-14-2020: NATCOM’s suspended boss resumes duty, Alpha Timbo and others granted 500 million bail and more.

NATCOM’s suspended boss resumes office again.

Director General at the National Telecommunications Commission, Maxwell Massaquoi who was suspended from office on the 9th December has been reinstated to office by the Commission’s Board. The reinstated (DG) was suspended by the Board of the Commission for being ‘Lacuna and dilatory’ but his suspension was considered by Parliament as illegal. After a meeting held by the Board on the 13th January, a decision was made to bring the DG back to the office immediately.



Alpha Timbo and others granted 500 million bail each.

After a series of investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission boss Francis Ben Kelfala, the five government officials who were alleged for stealing bags of rice donated by the Chinese government for the school feeding programme, have been granted bail of 500 million Leones each. The Minister of Labour and Social Security who was former Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education, Hon. Alpha Timbo and four others are asked to either pay this bail or give properties worth 500 million Leones.



Chief Minister unifies district tribal heads in Kenema.

Professor David John Francis (Chief Minister) visited Kenema District, Southern region of Sierra Leone to talk with tribal heads in order to bridge tribal and political gaps. The Minister made mention of how unity could help greatly in the development of their district, and highlighted the importance of why decision makers are to work together and put aside their personal differences.



President Bio attends 2020 Sustainability week in Abu Dhabi.

The president, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio attends the 2020 Sustainability Development Summit in Abu Dhabi, a global platform for accelerating World Sustainability Development, which brings together policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers, politicians and the next generation of sustainable leaders across the world.