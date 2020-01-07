Sierra Leone News Roundup: APC conference is this weekend, ACC will discuss Auditor General Report and more.

APC to hold Delegate Conference this weekend.

The All People’s Congress (APC)will hold their annual delegates conference this weekend January 11- 12 in Port Loko District, Northern Province Sierra Leone. Delegates will elect their party’s leadersship and make plans for the 2023 parliamentary and presidential elections.

ACC will hold a press conference on the Auditor General’s Report.

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), will today 7th January hold a press conference to discuss the Auditor General’s Report. The conference will take place at the St George’s Cathedral Hall in Freetown. The ACC says it will use the occasion to discuss next steps with respect to the findings in the report to update the public on the outcome of the Commission’s examination of the Report.

Funds to conduct Paramount Chieftaincy Elections not enough.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) says it doesn’t have enough funds to conduct Paramount Chieftaincy which should take place this January. NEC Executive Secretary,William Ado Davis has called for the deferment of chieftaincy activities for declaration of rights and polling. A meeting was held on the 6 January, with Acting NEC Chairman Edmond S. Alpha and the Ministry of Finance.

MP Salieu Sesay asked the Ministry of Finance for more money for the Ministry of Defense

Hon Salieu O. Sesay is strongly urging the Ministry of Finance to increase the budget of the Ministry of Defense. During the discussions on the Appropriation Act of 2020, the Ministry of Finance allocated 101 billion leones to Ministry of Defense though they submitted a budget of 175.7 Billion. Ministry of Finance has only allocated 70.7 Billion to Ministry of Defense, which the Ministry of Defense predicts will cause future financial constraints and might just sustain them for eight months.