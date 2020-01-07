Miss Sierra Leone UK arrives in Mexico to compete at Miss Global 2020

Christie Fewry, 20, has arrived in Mexico to compete in the Miss Global 2020..

Fewry is from Freetown, Sierra Leone. Her father William Fewry is the Chief Executive Officer at Freetown Television Network (FTN). She is a fashion designer who owns ChrisWill London Ltd. She says she will use her platform to highlight issues affecting Sierra Leonean women and girls in this year’s Miss Global pageant show. She is also Miss Sierra Leone UK 2018.

Miss Global contestants are encouraged to express their individuality with poise, grace, and wit. Being the Winner of Miss Global, a beauty and cultural pageant, is being a sponsor of goodwill, a trendsetter for leadership, and an ambassador for beauty and cultural diversity. Sophia Ng, 27 is the current titleholder of Miss Global 2018.

The launching of the official Miss Global beauty pageant will set the new standards for a wider age range and a more diverse selection of qualified female participants between the ages of 18-35. Although the reign of Miss Global is yearlong, this remarkable Queen will travel throughout the world to participate in charitable fundraisers while promoting the beauty, intelligence, and charm of women throughout the world. She will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to gain innumerable contacts, lifelong friendship, and endless support from diverse communities that will advance her status beyond imaginable outlooks.

Miss Global Organization, LLC was founded by Van M. Pham in 2011.

