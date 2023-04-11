Mercury International announces USD 25,000 grant for entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone

Mercury International has announced a USD 25,000 grant to support businesses in Sierra Leone.

The sports betting company is offering this seed capital for the first time as part of its corporate social responsibility to improve the lives of people. The first phase of the grant award will be USD 5000 from the total amount opened to women business owners and it will be awarded via the Freetown Pitch Night.

Speaking in an interview with Vickie Remoe, on the Vickie Talks, Martin Michael, the Managing Director of Mercury International, affirms that women in Sierra Leone need access to seed capital now more than ever. He said the idea behind this grant came as a result of the challenges business owners face when they are in need of funds, especially youths and women.

“I think it’s important that young innovative females be given the opportunities to go and develop their ideas because many of them couldn’t access bank loans or even investors. So it’s a must that we do all we can to help young female innovators with brilliant ideas to proceed,” said Micheal.

He further said that, as part of the many impactful things Mercury International have done, the pitch night is a very good opportunity that will help young people stand on their own, grow their businesses, create employment opportunities for others and in turn develop their communities.

However, the grant is nonrefundable, and application for the first phase is now open until April 14, 2023.