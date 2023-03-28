FC Kallon’s Alie Nzonzi Conteh delivers wherever he goes

Football fans around Sierra Leone and beyond have been buzzing lately about the rise of a sensational young goalscorer making his mark in the game. His name is Alie Nzonzi Conteh, and he has been turning heads with his impressive performances for his club side, FC Kallon.

Conteh is FC Kallon’s most deadly sensation in the goal-scoring department. The 20-year-old striker is quickly making a name for himself with his impressive goal-scoring form. He has already scored seven goals in the first phase of the Sierra Leone premier league this season.

The prodigy has been a revelation since joining FC Kallon in August 2022, from East End Lions, his home side club where he scored eleven goals in his debut season and won the 2021/2022 Sierra Leone Premier League young player of the season.

Over time, Conteh has improved his natural eye for goal, combined with his excellent technique, which has made him a formidable opponent for any defender. He has shown that he can score goals from any angle and range, which has given Kallon’s attack a real boost.

In his previous match with FC Kallon, Conteh scored four goals, including a 20th-minute hat-trick against Serie C side Pro Vercelli 1892 in Italy. A few months back Conteh netted three goals against Benin side Les Buffles du Borgou at the Confederation of African Football. Conteh also registered his name twice on the scoresheet against Cape-Verde while representing Sierra Leone at the Chan African Nations Championship, before bowing out of the tournament with four goals last year.

Alie Conteh delivers wherever he goes, and yet he has quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the Sierra Leone Premier League. He certainly has a bright future ahead.