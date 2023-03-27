Kei Kamara sets new records as his side registers their first MLS win of the season 

Kei Kamara’s success story in Major League Soccer continues, as the striker records new achievements. The league’s third-highest all-time goal scorer netted a late winner against Inter Miami CF over the weekend as his side, Chicago Fire, registered their first win of the season in a dramatic encounter.

Kamara’s late goal was his 140th, and for a record 10th club in the MLS. He also became the first player in MLS history to score in 16 different seasons.

Chicago Fire went two nil up after Chris Mueller got the opener at the half-hour mark and Carlos Teran doubled the lead eight minutes later. Franco Negri got Miami back into the tie in the first-half stoppage time before Nicolas Marcelo Stefanelli equalized in the 76th minute.

Kamara, whose goal denied their visitors the point-a-piece result they were hoping for, said it was “hot in Miami, but they made it even hotter…” He described his side’s maiden win of the season as something they waited for in the past couple of games and were happy it finally came.

Chicago Fire’s head coach, Ezra Hendrickson, said Kamara “did last night what he’s been doing for quite some time now.” “He’s a guy that I trust. He’s a guy that I’ve known for a long time now”, said Hendrickson who fondly calls Kamara “Grandpa”, referencing the long spell the player has had on the pitch since they both were teammates at Columbus Crew, where Kamara started his journey and Hendrickson was a veteran in 2006/2007.

The 38-year-old, who has spent about a decade and a half in the MLS, is now just five goals away from the second-highest all-time goal scorer, Landon Donovan, the greatest US soccer player of all time, who has 145, and 26 away from Chris Wondolowski who has 171. He is the only active player in the MLS top 10 all-time goal scorers and is still determined to make history with the new club he joined in February this year.