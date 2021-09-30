Sierra Leonean fashion designer Holly Androo designs a jacket for Davido that represents Africa Unity without the flag of Sierra Leone ﻿

Holly Androo, a Sierra Leonean fashion designer who is based abroad, has just designed a jacket for Nigerian singer Davido that portrays Africa unity without the flag colours of Sierra Leone.



The jacket was beautifully designed with all the flags of different African countries and the map of Africa to showcase the unity of the continent.



However, the issue has trended online and different opinions have been raised. But the designer has taken to his social media feeds to give the reason why the flag of Sierra Leone wasn’t represented on the jacket with the following words.



“I am a very proud Sierra Leonean, unfortunately the manufacturer did not have two African countries patches that I can use for the jacket and I couldn’t fit no where in the size of the other flags. As bad as I wanted to put literally all the flags on there. The whole map was placed there also to get my ONE Africa unity point across. I have something really exclusive and special coming that will represent my hometown, Sierra Leone, very soon,” he stated.



See photos of the jacket below:



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUX-tMnAa57/?utm_medium=copy_link