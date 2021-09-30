Home Africa Sierra Leonean fashion designer Holly Androo designs a jacket for Davido that represents Africa Unity without the flag of Sierra Leone ﻿
AfricaEntertainmentPeopleWorldyouths

Sierra Leonean fashion designer Holly Androo designs a jacket for Davido that represents Africa Unity without the flag of Sierra Leone ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 18 views

Holly Androo, a Sierra Leonean fashion designer who is based abroad, has just designed a jacket for Nigerian singer Davido that portrays Africa unity without the flag colours of Sierra Leone. 

The jacket was beautifully designed with all the flags of different African countries and the map of Africa to showcase the unity of the continent. 

However, the issue has trended online and different opinions have been raised. But the designer has taken to his social media feeds to give the reason why the flag of Sierra Leone wasn’t represented on the jacket with the following words. 

 “I am a very proud Sierra Leonean, unfortunately the manufacturer did not have two African countries patches that I can use for the jacket and I couldn’t fit no where in the size of the other flags. As bad as I wanted to put literally all the flags on there. The whole map was placed there also to get my ONE Africa unity point across. I have something really exclusive and special coming that will represent my hometown, Sierra Leone, very soon,” he stated.

See photos of the jacket below: 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUX-tMnAa57/?utm_medium=copy_link
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUVgq4blDxu/?utm_medium=copy_link

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Coleridge-Taylor’s Thelma the ‘lost opera’ debuts in Croydon

Meet Zion Clark Guinness World Records fastest man...

Itribe releases debut album “Dis Feeling”

In pictures: Official opening of the newly constructed...

Sex Education for Children with Leeann Mahota Rizk...

Introducing Melicia Barrie; Young, Female, Self-Taught Artist in...

Election Day in Uganda: 38-year-old Bobi Wine goes...

The Vickie Remoe Show, #MakeSierraLeoneFamous edition premieres today!

New Music: Solo’s Beat Releases Debut Album “Joanna”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!