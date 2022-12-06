Meet Khadijah Bangura Journalist and Skincare Guru

Kadijah Bangura is a certified electoral expert from the University of South Africa, and one of Sierra Leone’s finest female journalists. She started an online business in 2017/18, trading in natural skincare products from South Africa, and later from the UK and US. Why products for skincare? She had developed severe acne at some point, and was very determined to get rid of the ailment, she researched skin problems, their underlying causes, and how they could be solved. This effort turned out successful, and she became more interested in the subject matter.

As her clientele grew, the need to transition her commercial establishment from an online store to a physical store became mandatory and she eventually opened Lush Skincare at King Harman Road, Brookfields, Freetown, employing three staff.







For Bangura, having effective products, perseverance, and passion are habits every entrepreneur should have. Staying on top of industry trends entails researching top products, and making them available in-store and at affordable prices. Letting the customers also know that your relationship with them goes far beyond instances of buying and selling. Calling them to share pleasantries makes them know you care. This is how Bangura has been creating a long-lasting impression in everything relating to skin care. In the next year, she strongly plans on expanding to the provinces to establish more and grow her customer base.

Meeting new people and helping others in their journey to finding the perfect skincare routine are some of the things that excite her and it is because of this she restocks ahead of time to be at a safer place where prices remain stable for the most part while being viable at the same time, in this shocking global economy.

Aside from her skincare shop, Bangura works at Radio Democracy on News and Current Affairs where she is one of the presenters of the Gud Mornin Salone Programme.