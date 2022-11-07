Meet the Personal Result Coach who is helping Clients Unlock their True Potential

“We help our clients to unlock their true potential and explore the gift of life through our system of coaching,” Alpha Bakarr Timbo.



Alpha Bakarr Timbo is a personal result coach and the founder of Alpha Bakarr Timbo (ABT) Coaching. For over 13 years he was working for Sierra Leone’s Electricity Distribution Authority (EDSA) acting as the Human Resources Business Partner.



He resigned in August 2022, to start his own company called ABT Coaching after discovering his passion to help others reach their potential. His company helps unlock clients’ potential through coaching, and mentorship,



With a population of 7,000,000+ people, Sierra Leone only has two psychiatrists, two Clinical Psychologists, and 19 Mental Health Nurses according to research done by WHO. People of all ages struggle a lot to get psychosocial support when they are faced with problems that are beyond their control.



For Timbo, creating ABT Coaching was his best decision, after working in an environment of more than 800 workers, where many struggles to know their purpose and reach their full potential.



“Pursuing my dream of becoming a Personal Results Coach transformed my mindset to face my problems head-on and find solutions without blaming others. Quitting my job was a necessary process to help people who are living their life aimlessly, especially in the workplace environment,” said Timbo.



He creates social media content for his audience and uses hopeful messages to help others explore their strengths and weaknesses to unlock their better version. Timbo works with people who struggle to find their identities at their workplaces, businesses, and face challenges in their relationships.



ABT Coaching has already started impacting and changing the lives of the people they’ve worked with as is evident by the client feedback/testimonials received.



“I am so lucky to have a personal coach who inspires me every day to be better than the day before. I hope I can inspire future champions as you have inspired me all the time I have known you. Please don’t give up on encouraging me because you’re awesome, at what you do,” – said Sheilla Mukeh Katto, a satisfied client.



“I was struggling with my self-confidence and time management before I started the coaching program. During the session, I realized my strengths and weaknesses and Timbo helped me restore them back,” said Lilian, another client.



“I have learned the different types of zones that are very important in human life, especially for those who want to succeed in life such as comfort zone, stretch zone, and red zone. – Mamoud Balla Kamara



“You have been an excellent personal coach, a teacher, a mentor, and a great inspiration for me. You have inspired me to pursue my goals with great hard work and dedication. You have shown me the value of honesty, sincerity, and trust in business. – Isata Timbo.



Surviving in this business, Timbo has been able to beat the odds and has created a clientele that is gradually growing. He has been using his experience as a Human Resource professional to help his clients navigate through difficult situations and create lasting solutions.



“Clients’ testimonials, self-awareness, and positive and humble mindset are the best part of my success stories. They motivate me and keep me focused and determined to develop my coaching techniques,” Timbo explained.



He has committed to continuing the transformation of other people’s lives and changing the narrative of excuses or blame games.



You can follow Alpha Bakarr Timbo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & TikTok.