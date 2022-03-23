Former Craig Bellamy Academy striker Rodney Michael joins USL Championship side Indy Eleven

Former Craig Bellamy Academy graduate, Rodney Michael has signed a new contract with the USL Championship side Indy Eleven.



Michael is a 22-year-old forward who started his professional career in 2021 with South Georgia Tormenta FC. His signing with Indy Eleven came after he had an impressive performance on a trial with the teams within February and March this year.



The journey continues!

I’m delighted to announce that I’ve signed for @IndyEleven in the @USLChampionship . I can’t wait to represent this club in front of the amazing fans & work alongside my teammates for success this season and beyond. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CUt154m1KP — Rodney Michael (@RodneyEMichael) March 22, 2022

In a publication made by Indy Eleven, Michael expressed how he is happy to join the club and he is ready to give his best for the team.



“I know how good this group is and what we can achieve this season, and I’m looking forward to playing my part”, said Michael.



He spent three seasons with his college side, UC Santa Barbara, he had 59 appearances with 23 goals and 15 assists. Michael was awarded the 2017 Big West Freshman of the Year and nods to the 2017 & 2018 All-Big West First Teams and 2018 All-Far West Region Team.



For his international career, he was part of the SierraLeoneU20 Team in the AFCONU20 qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.



Expressing how appreciative they are to have signed the striker, Mark Lowry the head coach of Indy Eleven said he is certain Michael will add his energy and skills into their squad.



“Rodney is a player with fantastic instincts in and around the final third, and he’ll provide danger whether he is playing the final pass or finishing one-off”, said Coach Lowry.

