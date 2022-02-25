Home Africa Sierra Leone Embassy in Moscow releases update on the status of Sierra Leoneans in Ukraine
AfricaNewsPeopleWorld

Sierra Leone Embassy in Moscow releases update on the status of Sierra Leoneans in Ukraine

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to put the lives of many Africans in danger, the Sierra Leone Embassy in Russia has in a press release issued today, February 25, 2022, informed the general public that they are aware of the dispute and they are in contact with the Sierra Leonean citizens in Ukraine. 

According to the press release, the Sierra Leonean Ambassador to Russia His Excellency Mohamed Yongowa, and his staff are in regular contact with Madam Liudmyla Rusalina, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Ukraine to coordinate on how citizens can be helped swiftly. 

Madam Rusalina has made her home available to host Sierra Leoneans whilst they await evacuation to a safer zone, within this short period over 97 people have been registered of which 40 are students, and no reports of harm have been received. 

However, the Government of Sierra Leone through its Embassy in Moscow has reached to neighboring countries like Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Belarus to offer temporary assistance to Sierra Leonean citizens when or if they show up in their territories. 

The release further states that the government is considering different options for its citizens, one of which is evacuation. Also, safety guidelines have been shared with Sierra Leoneans to adopt while the conflict is ongoing. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Commissioner, Francis Ben-Kaifala included...

Sierra Leone News Today

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Taxi Driver

How a company in Sierra Leone translating the...

Sierra Leone News Today

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Cinematographer

Sierra Leone: Freetown’s new Mayor attacked at the...

NACOVERC shifts nationwide curfew from 10 pm to...

SL Mining ships first iron ore delivery from...