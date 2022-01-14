Breaking News: Two players in Leone Stars AFCON squad test positive for Covid-19

The Sierra Leone Football Association has in a social media post confirmed that two players, David Sesay and Osman Kakay have tested positive for Covid-19.



Confirmed! @davidsesay10 & @OsmanKakay97 have tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore not be part of the squad against @IvoryCoast on Sunday, January 16. The 2 are however in a good shape receiving medical attention in isolation. #GetWellSoon #TeamSierraLeone #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/EWYq0tEfwG — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) January 14, 2022

However, the SLFA has stated that the two defenders will not be part of the team on Sunday’s counter between Ivory Coast.



Sesay and Kakay are now in isolation and are receiving medical attention.



Stay tuned for more updates on this story.