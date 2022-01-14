Breaking News: Two players in Leone Stars AFCON squad test positive for Covid-19

The Sierra Leone Football Association has in a social media post confirmed that two players, David Sesay and Osman Kakay have tested positive for Covid-19.
However, the SLFA has stated that the two defenders will not be part of the team on Sunday’s counter between Ivory Coast.
Sesay and Kakay are now in isolation and are receiving medical attention.
Stay tuned for more updates on this story.
