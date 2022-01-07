Press Release: No betting on Leone Stars with Mercury International

The management and staff of Mercury International Company (SL) Limited wish to remind the public, its retailers, and valued customers that Mercury International does not allow bets to be placed on Leone Stars matches. This decision has been made by the board to protect and respect our national team.



Mercury International has always maintained a strict policy in that regard and will continue to enforce the same and the staff and retailers are regularly sensitized and informed of this. Unfortunately, the AFCON games featuring Leone Stars will appear on the www.mercurybet.com website as the site is being run by foreign agents and removal of Leone Stars, games on our site will cause it to be removed on thousands of other betting platforms run by other non-affiliated international companies; however, bets cannot be placed on these matches and an attempt will result in the following error the message being displayed: BETSLIP AUTHORIZATION APOLOGIES, THIS EVENT IS UNAVAILABLE TO MERCURY BET PLAYERS!! You can bet on other AFCON games not featuring Leone Stars, but management has decided that this is the best decision to protect the players from any kind of unnecessary backlash and pressure.



As always, we wish to reiterate our commitment to providing gaming services of the highest quality to the people of Sierra Leone while simultaneously ensuring strict adherence to its laws and regulations and maintaining our stellar reputation earned over the past 15 years.



On behalf of Mercury International and myself, I would like to wish Leone Stars good luck in the African Cup of Nations, continue to make Sierra Leone proud.

