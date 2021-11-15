Zainab Sheriff and fans of the Big Sister Salone TV show in police custody for obstruction of traffic along the Goderich – Levuma axis ﻿

Zainab Sheriff, the CEO of Big Sister Salone, team members and some fans have been arrested by police officers and they are under police custody since the evening hours of yesterday, November 14, 2021.



Their arrest came after a terrible traffic jam happened yesterday as the Big Sister Salone reality TV show held its eviction show party along the Goderich Levuma axis. They are currently at the Lumley police station.



However, the Big Sister Salone Fan Page has posted on social media sending out their sincere apology for the inconvenience their eviction party caused yesterday.