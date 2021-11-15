Home Entertainment Zainab Sheriff and fans of the Big Sister Salone TV show in police custody for obstruction of traffic along the Goderich – Levuma axis ﻿
EntertainmentNewsPeopleyouths

Zainab Sheriff and fans of the Big Sister Salone TV show in police custody for obstruction of traffic along the Goderich – Levuma axis ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 21 views

Zainab Sheriff, the CEO of Big Sister Salone, team members and some fans have been arrested by police officers and they are under police custody since the evening hours of yesterday, November 14, 2021.

Their arrest came after a terrible traffic jam happened yesterday as the Big Sister Salone reality TV show held its eviction show party along the Goderich Levuma axis. They are currently at the Lumley police station. 

However, the Big Sister Salone Fan Page has posted on social media sending out their sincere apology for the inconvenience their eviction party caused yesterday.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Aminatta Forna’s latest novel The Hired Man in...

Miss Independence Beauty Pageant

Sam Sumana declines to moderate Bintumanni iii conference

Breaking News: Capt Kamara escapes Military Court Martial

76-year-old Yoweri Museveni wins Uganda’s presidential election ﻿

Sierra Leone News Today

Dalphin Ola Alexander, Creole girl from Sierra Leone...

Sierra Leone News Today

African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!