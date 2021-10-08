Home Africa UK government removes Sierra Leone from its Covid-19 red list countries ﻿
UK government removes Sierra Leone from its Covid-19 red list countries ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
The government of the United Kingdom has removed Sierra Leone from its travel red list countries and that will allow people from the country to travel to the UK without undergoing tight Covid-19 restrictions.

This comes after Sierra Leone for a long period and has recorded less number of Covid-19 confirm cases and deaths. So from Monday, October 11, 2021, at 4 am UK time Sierra Leone will no longer be on the red list for entering the country.

Several months back, Sierra Leone was placed on the UK’s red list countries due to the high spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as high numbers of positive confirmed cases and deaths were recorded.

However, the National Covid-19 Response Centre of Sierra Leone is yet to respond to the latest development. Stay tuned for updates on this story.

Likewise, 47 other countries and territories have also been removed from the UK travel red list, the British government says that this will make it easier for more people to travel abroad to a larger number of countries and territories, as passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine saving thousands of British Pounds per passenger.

