EziPaySL Names Vickie Remoe as Sierra Leone Brand Ambassador

EziPaySL, the money transfer app making it easier for Sierra Leoneans in the Diaspora to send money, is proud to announce TV Host, writer, and podcaster Vickie Remoe as brand ambassador.



Through this seasonal partnership, Remoe will be featured in EziPaySL’s digital advertising campaigns and create original content to engage with Sierra Leoneans overseas that want to impact their communities.

“An estimated $127 million is sent and received as remittances to and from Sierra Leone every year, but Sierra Leoneans pay way too much in transfer fees. I’m partnering with EziPaySL to spread the word that there is a cheaper, more convenient way to send money back home with the EzipaySL App,” said Remoe.

“Mobile money is already making it easier for Africans at home and in the Diaspora to transfer money. EziPaySL will transform the way we send money home to Sierra Leone.”

The EziPaySL App allows users to add money via their Mastercard and Visa and transfer funds to anyone with the EzipaySL App. There are two ways to receive money; smartphone users can get funds through the App or directly to an Afrimoney or Orange Money account.

“Vickie is a trusted community leader both at home and in the diaspora, and we are thrilled to develop a relationship with her through this partnership with EziPay,” said EziPaySL, Managing Director, Raj Balani.

“This is an exciting time for our fintech startup. We will offer digital QR Codes to businesses and retailers; a swift, simple, and secure way to send and receive remote payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

EziPaySL is made possible through a digital initiative supported by UBA and Artificial Intelligence Technologies Limited (AIT Limited). This partnership allows anyone in Sierra Leone to receive remittances and make payments.

Ezipay is the trademark of EzeePay SL Limited and AIT Limited. AIT Limited has offices in 12 countries including Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Côte D’Ivoire.