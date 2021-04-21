Facebook Announces New Live Audio Experiences And Monetization Feature

Facebook announced on April 19, 2021, new live audio features across their social media handles.

One of the features includes a sound studio creation tool that will be available inside the Facebook app that will let users perform tasks like doing a speech-to-text and voice morphing for a longer period.

A soundbite creation tool will also be introduced in the apps that will give users a different experience that will let users “capture anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration, poems, and many other things we haven’t yet imagined.” Said the company in their statement.

Facebook will also be embedding a podcast feature tool that will let podcast listeners stream live on the app instead of leaving the Facebook app to listen to the podcast and live audio rooms for communities to connect around topics they care about.

“Because it’s still hard to discover podcasts you like, we will help you easily find new podcasts and episodes based on your interests, comment on them, and recommend them to your friends. And podcast creators will be able to reach and connect with new listeners — all directly within the Facebook app.” The company continued.

According to Facebook, the new features are expected to be available to the public by summer this year and it will be introducing a monetization feature for creators to make money out of their efforts by fans through stars or donating to the causes that they care about.



