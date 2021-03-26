UNIDO Signs $3.88 Million Agreement to Establish Four Ultra-Modern Automotive Centers

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, signed a $3.88 million agreement with the Government of Sierra Leone.

The purpose of the agreement is to fund the establishment of four ultra-modern automotive centres to train auto mechanics in Sierra Leone and to help empower vulnerable youth to have access to decent jobs.

“The project will help Sierra Leone bridge the skills gap in the country’s automotive aftermarket sector (spare parts, accessories, and components for motor vehicles) and promote jobs for the youth. And will further leverage the opportunity to advance women’s empowerment in a traditionally male-dominant automobile sector.” Said the Country Representative of UNIDO, Ms. Mariatu Swaray.



The project is set to benefit about 10, 000 youths across the country and the project will help contribute to the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) sector in Sierra Leone.

