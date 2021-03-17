ICC Appoints Justice Miatta Samba as a Trial Division Judge

The President of the International Criminal Courts (ICC) in a news release on March 16, 2021, announced the appointment of Justice Miatta Samba under the Trial Division at her newly appointed job as a judge at the ICC.

The Presidency of the Court assigned the judges to the three judicial divisions and the divisions are divided into Pre-trial, Trial and Appeals Divisions.

Her appointment came after being elected as a judge to ICC in December 2020 for a nine-year period from 2021-2030 during the 19th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. She was recently sworn-in as a judge at the ICC in early March 2021.

Members will be divided into different chambers based on expertise, each division will have its own president selected by its members.

“According to article 39(1) of the Rome Statute, the assignment of judges to Divisions by the Presidency is based on the nature of the functions performed by each Division and the qualifications and experience of the elected judges, so that each division contains an appropriate combination of expertise in criminal law and procedure and in international law. The judges are assigned for three years, and thereafter until the completion of any case. The judges assigned to the Appeals Division serve exclusively in the Appeals division for their entire term.” As stated in the news release.

Justice Samba, was in February appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone, she has also served as a Judge of the Court of Appeal of Sierra Leone, and in January 2020, she was appointed as a Judge of the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone (RSCSL).

Follow the link to know who Justice Miatta Samba is and her accomplishment.

