Sierra Leone Law School releases results for the 2020 Bar Examination

by Alhassan Lamin
The Council of Legal Education Sierra Leone Law School has over the weekend published the results for the 2020 Bar Examination for students who wish to become legal practitioners. 

The results released showed that 80 out of a total of 180 students passed the exams, with Gbatundu Nyedia Kutubu taking the lead in the exams in second and third positions are Yusuf Keketoma Sandy, Press Secretary at State House, and Joy Gabbidon respectively.

The results analysis also showed that the pass rate represents over 40 percent of the total 180 students, with 23 failed, 26 results withheld, and 51 references. Detailed reasons for the withheld results haven’t been made available to the public. 

All the successful students will be issued a practicing certificate for Call to the Bar by the Council of Legal Education.

