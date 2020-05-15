Sierra Leone 2019/2020 Premier League to resume after COVID-19

The 2019/2020 Sierra Leone Premier League will continue immediately as the country lifts its ban on all sporting activities. This is according to a press release from the Media Department of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) yesterday 14 May 2020.



The release reads that the decision had been communicated to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in response to a communique sent from CAF requesting their member states plan of National Competitions for the 2019/2020 season.



SLFA stopped the league in line with the preventive measures of the government for COVID-19 and by then the league was on completion of its first round with BO rangers leading the tables.



Meanwhile, as the world battle with COVID-19, leagues have been on break, and majority of the European Leagues are resuming, this time with tough measures to prevent the spread of the virus, all matches will be played in closed doors.



On 17 March this year before Sierra Leone registered its index case of the COVID-19 virus, the government had put on hold all sporting activities including football and the national league that was ongoing by then. Also, top European leagues were also shutting down while others were playing behind closed doors.

