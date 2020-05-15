Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 447, with 1 new death recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 39 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 447 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.



The new cases recorded today were from 3 districts with Western area urban having 37 new cases, Bonthe district – 1 case, and Moyamba district registers it index case today, despite there is an inter-district lockdown. Freetown (Western area urban and rural) is the epicenter of the virus, having the highest number of registered confirmed cases.



The country also registered 1 new death which now totals 27 deaths and no new recoveries were recorded today, so the total number of recoveries is 97.



Currently, the total number of people in quarantine has increased by 18 people, and now the current number is 2,240.

