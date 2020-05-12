8 Things to know about Sierra Leone’s First Lady’s Food Basket Project

Her Excellency Madam Fatima Maada Bio First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone has today 12 May 2020 launched the National Food Basket at Metchem Goderich in Freetown.
The National Food Basket is part of the First Lady’s annual Ramadan feeding program for Muslims across the country. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the First Lady has decided to extend a feeding program from cooking for Muslims to the general public who are in need of the food aid. Beneficiaries will include but not limited to Healthcare Workers, Security personnel, Paramount Chiefs, Widows, and the poor.
The food items for this donation include bags of rice, onions, cooking oil, sugar, maggie, salt, and 70,000 face masks.
Here are 5 things you need to know about the First Lady’s Food Basket:
- The Food Basket is done to celebrate the President His Excellency Julius Maada Bio’s Birthday.
- Donations for this project were done by the Office of the First Lady/Sierra Leones Peoples Party (SLPP) & Julius Maada Bio Women’s wing and Associates.
- The estimated cost for this project is 5 billion leones.
- 10,000 households in all 16 districts in the country are supposed to benefit from this project.
- The Food Basket Project will start its implementation tomorrow.
- The first two districts for the implementation are Port Loko and Kambia due to their proximity to Freetown.
- All food items that are to be donated will be sealed.
- This project was not funded by the Government of Sierra Leone.
