8 Things to know about Sierra Leone’s First Lady’s Food Basket Project

Her Excellency Madam Fatima Maada Bio First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone has today 12 May 2020 launched the National Food Basket at Metchem Goderich in Freetown.

The National Food Basket is part of the First Lady’s annual Ramadan feeding program for Muslims across the country. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the First Lady has decided to extend a feeding program from cooking for Muslims to the general public who are in need of the food aid. Beneficiaries will include but not limited to Healthcare Workers, Security personnel, Paramount Chiefs, Widows, and the poor.

The food items for this donation include bags of rice, onions, cooking oil, sugar, maggie, salt, and 70,000 face masks.

