Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 291, with 4 new recoveries and 1 new death recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 34 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 291 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status update on the virus.

No clear information on the transmission of the new cases has been available to the public. But Freetown is still the epicenter of the virus with the highest number of registered confirmed cases.

The country also recorded 4 new recoveries and now the total number of recoveries is 58. Likewise, 1 new death was also recorded, the total number of deaths is now 18 and today has been 7 days consecutive the country is recording death cases.

One month back from now the country has only 7 confirmed cases with 0 deaths and 0 recoveries. Yesterday according to Solomon Jamiru, the spokesperson for the COVID-19 response Team he said a foreign staff at the British High Commission in Freetown has tested positive of the COVID-19.

The number of people currently in quarantine is 1,661 and it indicates that the number has decreased by 131 persons as of yesterday’s number.

