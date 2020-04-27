Mello Seven release ‘Kon Fu’ video featuring Drizilik

Mello Seven has released the video to ‘Kon Fu’ featuring Drizilik. Kon Fu was recorded and released last year.

The song tells the story of a guy who is mesmerized by the beautiful looks of an African woman. The video was released on the 24 April 2020 and was produced by Director Koncept. The audio was produced by Yung Lee.

Mello Seven is an RnB afrobeat artist who came into the entertainment scenes in 2019, he is signed to the Creative Dreams Empire.

“I use my talent for good, not only to better my situation in life but also to impact people through my music.”