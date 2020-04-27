COVID-19 reaches Pademba Road Prison

The Office of the Chief Justice has informed the public in a press release that the COVID-19 pandemic has reached the Pademba Road Correctional Center (Prison) in Freetown.



The inmate is the country’s case 90, who was sent to prison on remand on the 17 April 2020. On 20 April, he reported sick and was admitted to the Male Correctional Center Hospital.



During his admission, he confessed that he escaped from a quarantine center at Cow Yard, Guard Street, Freetown. He was then taken to the 34 Military Hospital for treatment and later to the Connaught Hospital on Friday the 24 of April 2020. He was tested positive of the virus on the 26 of April and he is now case 90 from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).



In the meantime, the Chief Justice has highlighted some measures in line with the EOC protocols, to prevent the spread of the virus both at the prison and all the courts around the country.



