Sierra Leone records 11 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, its highest number of registered cases per day

For the first time since the country registered its first case, Sierra Leone today 17 April 2020 records 11 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which takes the total from 15 to 26 registered confirmed cases.



The majority of the new cases are health workers and their transmission is linked to case number 2, a medical doctor.



All the confirmed cases are now in a treatment center. They have come from 4 districts (Western area urban – 15 cases, Western area rural – 5 cases, Port Loko district – 4 cases and Kenema district – 2 cases), so far 14 females and 12 males have been reported infected by the virus.



No one has recovered or died from the virus but the number of people under quarantine continues to reduce daily, yesterday it was 600 and today it, 531 persons.

