Sierra Leone’s ex-Defence Minister charged with treason ﻿

by jane.williams
Former Minister of Defence Alfred Paolo Conteh today the 30th March 2020  has been charged with treason for allegedly carrying a firearm to the State House in Freetown. This is according to information from Umaru Fofanah’s Facebook post

On 19th March 2020, the ex-minister was to meet with the President H.E Julius Maada Bio and some cabinet members to discuss strategies for COVID-19 preparedness measures. According to reports Conteh took his gun to the  meeting which is a treasonable offense according to the constitution of Sierra Leone. 

Alfred Paolo Conteh is a retired Major in the Sierra Leone Armed Forces who has served as the Defense Minister of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018. He was appointed by ex- President Ernest Bai Koroma and was later confirmed by parliament. Conteh is the nephew of former President Joseph Saidu Momoh.

