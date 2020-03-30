Sierra Leone’s ex-Defence Minister charged with treason ﻿

Former Minister of Defence Alfred Paolo Conteh today the 30th March 2020 has been charged with treason for allegedly carrying a firearm to the State House in Freetown. This is according to information from Umaru Fofanah’s Facebook post.



On 19th March 2020, the ex-minister was to meet with the President H.E Julius Maada Bio and some cabinet members to discuss strategies for COVID-19 preparedness measures. According to reports Conteh took his gun to the meeting which is a treasonable offense according to the constitution of Sierra Leone.

Alfred Paolo Conteh is a retired Major in the Sierra Leone Armed Forces who has served as the Defense Minister of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018. He was appointed by ex- President Ernest Bai Koroma and was later confirmed by parliament. Conteh is the nephew of former President Joseph Saidu Momoh.

