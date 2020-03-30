Sierra Leone appoints Interim National Coordination for COVID-19 Response team ﻿

The Government of Sierra Leone has appointed Brigadier (Retired) Kellie Hassan Conteh, Minister of Defence as the Interim National Coordinator for the Government of Sierra Leone COVID-19 Response. This is according to a press release from the office of the President today 30 March, 2020.



The release reads that Brigadier (Retired) Kellie Hassan Conteh will lead a team of dedicated men and women who will pursue effective measures to prevent, protect and curtail the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Sierra Leone.

