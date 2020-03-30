2nd edition of the 256 hip-hop awards postponed due to Covid-19.

Organizers of the 2nd edition of the 256 HipHop Awards has told the public that this year’s award ceremony will be postponed due to the widespread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to Ssebunya Edgar the President and CEO of The Kulture 256 “Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 2nd Annual 256 HipHop Awards at Uganda National Culture Centre (National Theatre) this coming May 15th; We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best organize the event later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”



This was the award ceremony that nominated Sierra Leone’s Kao Denero and other rappers across Africa for the “African Rapper of the Year” award. So far no new date has been scheduled but more relevant updates will be provided as they are available.



Also, refunds are being made for ticketholders presently who wish to have their money back. The voting process scheduled for the 1st April has been changed and another date will be announced. They further call on all their nominees to be patience as they have concerns for their health and also wait for the world to beat the pandemic.