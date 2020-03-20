Home News Religious activities in Sierra Leone suspended indefinitely ﻿
NewsReligion

Religious activities in Sierra Leone suspended indefinitely ﻿

by jane.williams
The Government of Sierra Leone has suspended all religious gatherings in the country effective immediately. 

The Ministry of Social Welfare has today 20 March issued a press release to suspend Sunday Services, Friday Juma Prayers and Saturday Seven Days Adventist Prayers in order to comply with the Governments press release on 16 March, that banned public gathering of more than 100 people. 

“As the national machinery of all programs and policies on religious practice in the country, the Ministry of Social Welfare is fully aware of the importance of communal worship in the expression of one’s faith. Such interactive faith experience can only be shared under a normal, conducive and safe atmosphere”. 

The Ministry urged religious bodies to adhere to this notice as their commitment to complement the Government’s ongoing efforts to prevent an outbreak of the Coronavirus in Sierra Leone. 

