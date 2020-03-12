Bank President Akinwumi Adesina to visit Sierra Leone to discuss nutrition, development plan

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina is to hold talks with President Julius Maada Bio in Sierra Leone from the 11th to 13th March 2020. The 2 presidents met at the African Union (AU) Summit in February 2020.

Both presidents will use this visit to discuss the African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) initiative which works to fight against malnutrition, an issue of huge concern for the country.

The visit presents an opportunity to deepen discussions on several fronts, particularly on how the Bank can assist Sierra Leone to implement the 2019-2023 National Development Plan, which focuses on human capital development.

The Bank’s Country Strategy (2013-2019) for Sierra Leone approved 28 projects, covering diverse sectors: transport, water, agriculture, and energy, among others.

Bank projects have also contributed to enhanced peace and stability in Sierra Leone and the Mano River Union Region.

Sierra Leone was one of the founding members of the Bank Group. Since 1967, the Bank has financed projects and programs for a cumulative amount of $758 million.

SOURCE: African Development Bank Group (AfDB)