Orange Sierra Leone cancels “Cha-cha,” “Sunday Kola” and other promotions

The Management of Orange Sierra Leone has canceled the “Chacha”, “Sunday Kola” and a lot of other promotions today.

The cancellation was done in light of the recent announcement by NATCOM’s new regulation on the floor price for mobile network service operators.

In a notice addressed to their Staff of Orange it states that the management wished to inform all staff that the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) has requested all mobile companies to apply new rates for national voice. These measures will change the portfolio of our YO! Bundles which we offer our valued customers, it continued.

“The floor price for National voice calls is in compliance with section 36(b) (22) of the Finance Act of 2020 and will now be le 590 per minute”.

“As a result of the new regulation on floor price, the orange YO! Bundle offers have been reviewed accordingly”.

The services that will be affected and discontinued by this change are, weekend Kola, Daily Kola, 12 midnight to 5 am, friends and family, enjoy 10 mins Orange to Orange calls(Cha-cha), unlimited Orange to Orange calls from 11:00 pm to 1:00 am 100% bonus on Orange Money Recharge, YO! 5 mins, 15SMS, 5MB.

A list containing a reviewed version of the YO! bundles was also in the notice.