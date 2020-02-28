Jalloh Terrace community wins Freetown cleanest zone competition

The Freetown City Council and partners have announced the Jalloh Terrace community in East End part of Freetown as the winner of the 2nd edition of the cleanest zone competition.



Councilor and community stakeholders receiving their prize.

The cleanest zone competition is an initiative within the sanitation sector of the Transform Freetown plan by Freetown City Council, the aim is to motivate communities to have the spirit of cleanliness in their everyday life and ensure that wastes are properly disposed. This year’s edition started in September 2019 and ended in February 2020. The competition was launched in October 2018.



Jalloh Terrace community.

Jalloh Terrace community is in the East End part of Freetown, ward 412 in constituency 117. As part of their winning package, they received Le 100,000,000 ($10,000) towards community development, 10 solar-powered street lights, a water tank and 10 scholarships for school pupils (4 boys and 6 girls).

Jalloh Terrace community

Plastic dustbin.

In an interview with Ibrahim Tarawalle, the ward committee secretary-general he said that “the start was really challenging because to get people on board was not easy and the youths were demanding some incentives to offer their services”. But as a community, they overcame all these challenges to win this competition. He later assured the community that the funds and prizes will be used well.

Woman dispose of the waste in FCC tricycle

The competition also recognizes and awards areas who have made significant improvements in taking care of the surroundings through cleanliness, beautification, sustainability, and innovation. It covers over 322 zones in Freetown municipality, from Juba to Orugu Bridge, Allen Town.