In Pictures: University of Sierra Leone’s mass graduation

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
Over 2000 students from the Fourah Bay College (FBC), Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), and College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS), graduated at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Parents, and loved ones we’re in attendance to support and celebrate with the newly grads

