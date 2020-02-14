Facebook reaches 720,000 users in Sierra Leone.

The social networking site Facebook has reached 720,000 registered users in Sierra Leone, which is almost 10% of the country’s population. Facebook can be considered as one of the most popular social networking sites in Sierra Leone with a user demographic of ages 13 to 65+. 5 years ago there were 220,000 Sierra Leone users in Facebook, that number has tripled.

The site has 50,000 registered users in Sierra leone within the age bracket of 13-17, 500,000 within 18-35, and 170,000 users that are over 35. There are 61,000 women users in Sierra Leone that are over 35 and a total of 290,000 women altogether from 13-65+. The Sierra Leonean male users on Facebook within the ages of 13-65+ is 430,000.

In total Facebook is a social networking site with the most users worldwide and as of January 2020, it had over 2.50 billion users. That number exceeds that of WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg an American internet entrepreneur.